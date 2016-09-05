Subah Scholarship For 15 Service Persons

Some of the awardees in a group photograph with Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong (6th left), Acting Director of NSS, Dr Kpessa-Whyte, (2nd left), Greater Regional Minister, Joseph Nii Afotey Agbo, and other officials.

Subah Info Solutions has awarded scholarships to 15 distinguished 2015/2016 national service personnel of the Urban Sanitation Module (USM) under the National Waste Bin Distribution (NaWaBin) for their hard work.

A total of 92 national service persons (NSP) received special awards for their exemplary services to the nation in the sanitation sub-sector in addition to employment.

They were among a total of about 1,500 personnel posted to the National Waste Bin (NaWaBin) Distribution Programme for 2015/2016 national service year.

The 2016 Urban Sanitation Module – SINSAS (USM-SINSAS) awards were presented to the service personnel on Friday at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Accra.

The distinguished 15 winners will be fully sponsored by Subah to India and the Netherlands for further studies at a cost of not less than $15,000 for each student.

The 15 awardees were Rashid Haruna Ali, Stephen Gyaminah Nyamah, Anita Koomson, Augustina Adu-Boahen, Jonathon Ato Dadzie, Abigail Addai, Edna Awoenam Dei-Tutu, Jennifer Baffour Amoah, Bernard Botchway and Eunice Agyei Boakye.

The rest included Rachael Owusu, Michael Osei Akoto, Albert Amoaquandor, Francis Mawuena Adzisan and Charlotte Opoku Gyamfua.

In September 2015, about 1, 500 national service personnel through the USM were deployed to drive the data collection exercise of the programme.

In view of the importance of the programme, an award scheme dubbed: ‘USM-SINSAS’, was instituted with sponsorship from Subah to, among others, reward hard work, give equal opportunity to hardworking NaWaBin NSP to join Subah, as well as to build capacity.

A total of 252 of the service personnel out of the 1,500 applied for the award scheme which was accordingly supervised by Deliotte to ensure fairness.

The awards prizes include fully-funded international internship programme, guaranteed employment with Subah, tablets, cash prizes and consolation prizes ranging from branded power banks, pen drives and polo shirts.

Speaking at the ceremony held under the theme: 'Empowering The Youth Through Innovation To Drive Development', Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong, reiterated the commitment of the various stakeholders of the programme to get running on an annual basis.

He pledged on behalf of his outfit to pump in an amount of $2 million -$3 million yearly to the programme.

That, he said, is to help build capacity of service personnel posted to NaWaBin to ensure that they acquire the right skills that would enable them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Subah, Birendra Sasmal, said data collected under the programme are useful for public and private agencies.

The NaWaBin programme is a private financing and technical initiative between Melchia Investments Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian firm and the National Service Secretariat (NSS) of Ghana.

The goal of the programme which commenced in June 2015 is to develop a geospatial platform with an integrated waste bin distribution and collection database system, using the service personnel.

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mahama Ayariga, expressed appreciation for the works done by the service personnel during the year under review.

BY Melvin Tarlue