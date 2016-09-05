Man Butchers Mother

A 36-year-old man has butchered his mother to death with a sharp machete at Asuhyiaye, a community near Tepa in the Ahafo North Constituency of the Ashanti Region

A slight misunderstanding ensued Baba Yara, the suspect, and his mother who was identified as Salamatu, 56, on Saturday morning.

Though Baba Yara had, on several occasions, threatened to kill his mother, Salamatu had always taken it as a mere threat. The suspect, however, was serious with his threat, as he grabbed a machete and butchered the mother.

Augustine Apau of Kessben FM who was at the crime scene disclosed that Baba Yara carried out the act around 7:30am.

The suspect tried escaping after the committing the crime, but he was nabbed by residents in the community who handed him to the police.

Apau said Baba Yara, according to reports, is suffering mentally, and he had lived happily with his mother in the community for many years.

According to him, Baba Yara sometimes ago pulled a machete and threatened to kill some people in the area but was stopped.

He narrated that on Saturday morning, a slight misunderstanding ensued between Baba Yara and his mother over an unknown issue.

In the course of the verbal exchange between them, Baba Yara sternly warned that he would end the life of Salamatu.

The 56-year-old woman ignored his son's threats, as she continued with her daily morning chores in the house.

Out of nowhere, the woman saw Baba Yara wielding a machete and rushing at her at top speed, so the woman took to her heels.

Baba Yara then unleashed the machete which landed on Salamatu's head and created deep wound in it, dazing her in the process.

Salamatu then fell on the ground and Baba Yara in a horrifying manner cut away her feet.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi