Societe Generale Introduces Reward Programme



Societe Generale, a leading bank in Ghana, has once again taken the lead in the industry by introducing its loyal programme dubbed the 'Reward Zone.'

The programme, which is the first of its kind in the banking industry, is to reward loyal customers for the most frequently performed activities such as subscription of some products, account transactions and usage of cards.

The objective of the programme, according to bank, is to reward and appreciate customers for their loyalty.

Fred Addy, Head of Marketing Analytics, explaining the rationale behind the programme, said in order to be rewarded, customers need to subscribe to KIT, a product of the bank.

After subscribing, customers just have to perform their usual day-to-day banking activities, such as taking loans, saving and buying any of the sound insurance products on offer.

“No extra subscriptions are required; customers are automatically enrolled on the programme once they have a KIT. All customers who have subscribed to KIT before the launch will be enrolled automatically onto the programme,” Mr Addy said.

He further stated that as customers go about their daily transactions, they automatically earn points which will be converted into gift vouchers, adding that the points accumulated by customers will be generated and communicated to customers through SMS on a monthly basis.

Mr Addy explained that to redeem points for a gift, customers can simply call any of the bank’s branches nationwide to request to convert their points into gift.

Customers also have the option of picking their gifts from any branch of their choice, he added.

Francois Marchal, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, said the introduction of the loyal programme is aimed at implementing the bank’s strategy to become the best relationship focused bank in Ghana.

“Our aim is to maintain and attract customers by giving them real solutions to their financial needs and provide a truly diverse range of unique incentives to choose trust and rely on Societe Generale Ghana,” he said.

By Cephas Larbi

[email protected]