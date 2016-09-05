Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formed four committees to supervise the campaign of the party ahead of the December general elections.

The committees for the NDC campaign would be coordinated by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Andy Osei Okrah, with the party's regional chairman, Yaw Obimpeh and regional organizer, Alhaji Sannie, serving as campaign chairman and organiser respectively.

Raymond Tando, the NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary, who disclosed this to DAILY GUIDE in an interview, said the committees comprise experienced and energetic young people who would help the party to attain its target of 1 million votes.

According to him, they would work hard to obtain 30 percent of the potential total valid votes in the region in order to secure a first round victory for President John Dramani Mahama.

He indicated that the committees would be officially inaugurated after the launch of the party's manifesto in Sunyani, capital of the Brong Ahafo Region on September 17.

Mr. Tandoh stated that the NDC would highlight infrastructural development to enable President Mahama to retain power.

He mentioned that the Mahama administration has constructed hospitals, classroom blocks, roads and provided water to the people of Mampong, Kumawu and the surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, the NDC Secretary has stated that the party would adopt a different approach in this year's campaign to win the hearts and minds of floating voters.

He called on the party's communicators to project the image of NDC presidential candidate instead of engaging in unnecessary debate with NPP members and the presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi