Airtel Kenya Tops Online Customer Care In Africa

Nairobi, Kenya September 5th 2016: Airtel, a leading mobile service provider in Kenya has been ranked Africa’s top social media brand in telecommunication in the latest Africa Brand Index Rankings. The Africa Brand Index is a listing of the top brands on social media, measured by an aggregate score of dozens of social signals.

In the new rankings published online on the Africa brand index website, http://africabrandindex.com/#/Africa/Telecommunication , the telecommunication operator has been ranked as the top African telecommunication brand on social media for the month of April and July 2016, having scored the highest in Community growth, content, engagement and sentiments.

Airtel beat other African telecommunication brands in the category which included Vodacom, Cell C, MTN and Telkom. The Company is ranks amongst the top 4 African Brands on social media together with Expresso, Pick n Pay and KFC South Africa.

Last August, Airtel Kenya was recognized as the top Social Media Brand in Kenya by the Africa Brand Index based on its growth, sentiment, and content and response rate on the rankings provided by the index. The company was also recognized as a global best practice case study by Socialbakers, a global social media analytics firm last year in July for outstanding performance in serving customers online.

Social networks especially Facebook and Twitter have become popular gateways for customers seeking help or updates in crisis situations and as a result of this, brands that are committed to their customers and have the capabilities are tapping into them. These social networks have become a better alternative to busy call centers and may inadvertently, through one post, respond to multiple customers sharing the same problem.

Airtel Kenya CEO Adil El Youssefi while speaking about this accomplishment said “We are honored to receive this recognition once again from the Africa Brand Index. Our exceptional online customer care is redefining customer experience with a world-class touch. Our social media stars Jamo and Caro make us proud by ensuring that all your questions are answered in the quickest turnaround. Their dedication has ensured that Airtel Kenya remains on the socially devoted list from Q2 2014 to date.