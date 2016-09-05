Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
5 September 2016

Dismissal of motion to probe Mahama shameful – OccupyGhana

By CitiFMonline

A member of pressure group, OccupyGhana, Sydney Casely-Hayford, has described as shameful the dismissal of a motion   filed by the Minority in Parliament to have President John Mahama investigated for receiving a four wheel drive from a Burkinabe contractor, Djibril Kanazoe.

The Speaker of Parliament has been rebuked by the minority for throwing out the motion which they claimed was in the interest of the country.

The Minority had wanted Parliament to set up a special by-partisan parliamentary committee to probe the issue.

But speaking on The Big Issue on Saturday, Casely-Hayford, who is also a financial analyst, argued that the investigations could have put the matter to rest.

“It is a pity and shameful decision that the speaker did not allow the discussion of the motion to be fired up, so that the people of this country would be able to pass judgment on whether or not this case merits a further forward investigation by the minority,” he added.

He further blamed the partisan nature of Parliament for the turn of events.

“This is parliament’s fault because we are too partisan in parliament. The majority side is only interested in protecting their president from any investigation that might come up and unfortunately the minority is not finding a good enough reason or building a good enough case to be able to get some of these out there adequately for parliament to debate fairly.”

Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho while dismissing the motion said the right body to investigate the matter was the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) which is already doing same following petitions from three bodies.

“Ordinarily, having regard to standing order 79(4), I would have returned the motion to the member in whose name it stands as being inadmissible. But the motion was tied contemporaneously to the request for the recall of the house under standing order 38(1) which derives from article 123 of the constitution and therefore leaves me with no discretion in recalling the house. Standing order 79(4) also provides as follows: Every notice shall be submitted to Mr. Speaker who shall direct that it be printed in its original terms or with such amendments as he shall direct or that it be returned to the member submitting it as being inadmissible.”

“I am therefore unable to admit this motion. I hereby direct the clerk to return the motion to the member in whose name it stands in line with standing order 79 (4),” Mr. Adjaho added.

But the minority in Parliament insisted the Speaker was disingenuous to them.


By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
