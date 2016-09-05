Mahama begins campaign in Central Region today

Flagbearer of the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC), President John Dramani Mahama, will today [Monday], begin his five-day tour of the Central Region.

A statement from the Spokesperson of the NDC campaign team, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said while in the region, the President will among other things inaugurate some completed school projects as well pay courtesy calls on some chiefs in the area.

“With five more Community Day Senior High School buildings completed in the region, President Mahama will start his tour with the Inauguration of the Agona Abodom Community Senior High School. While in the region, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will visit and pay courtesy calls on the various traditional councils, interact with identifiable groups and address party supporters.”

Mogtari also in the statement said the president will also interact with identifiable groups and address party supporters in the region.

She added that, some of the constituencies they will visit include Agona East, Agona West, Gomoa East, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central, Ekumfi, Mfantseman and Cape Coast North.

The others are Cape Coast South, Ekumfi, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Ajumako Enyan Esiam, Bisease, Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya West, and Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem constituencies.

President Mahama who is seeking a second term bid has so far campaigned in the Western and Northern regions.

He has promised to improve the current status of the country when he’s given a second term.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

