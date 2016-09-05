ECG workers sit-down strike enters day-two today

Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), will today [Monday], continue with day two of their sit down strike .

The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU), last week directed ECG workers not to attend to official duties on Friday and today [Monday], until government backs down on its plan to cede part of the company to private investors.

PUWU argued that, the action is in protest of what it describes as a disrespectful attitude exhibited towards them by the Millennium Development Authority (MIDA).

“All staff across ECG operational areas are to report to work but no official duties will be carried out today 2nd September, 2016 and Monday 5th September 2016,” PUWU in a circular said.

It however directed ECG staff to attend to “critical areas like hospital theaters as well as security installations; should a fault occur.”

“All staff are to wear red attire to work on Monday. All the above actions are in protest of MIDA's gross disrespect, lack of transparency and lack of trust. All members are to take note and comply,” the circular added.

Three-hour demo

The Public Utilities Workers' Union (PUWU), about a week ago, embarked on a three-day nationwide demonstration to protest the privatization of ECG, demanding a review of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, which they claimed has a road-map for massive lay-offs.

The exercise had all offices of ECG across the country, closed for up to three hours.

'ECG privatization' won't lead to lay-offs

But MIDA has downplayed assertions that the MCC compact will impact negatively on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and result in lay-offs.

“The reality is that, the concession arrangement will create more jobs in the power sector,” a statement from MiDA noted.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

