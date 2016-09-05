Nana Addo decorated with ‘chief of patience’ title in Wa

The Chiefs and people of the Chakale Traditional Area, in the Wa East constituency of the Upper West Region, have conferred the title “Chief of Patience” on the 2016 presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The ceremony took place in the palace of the Bulenga Naa, on Sunday, September 4, when the NPP flagbearer paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Chakale Traditional Area, Bulenga Naa Seidu Nawalogne IV, on the 2nd day of his tour of the region.

Explaining the rationale for the conferment of the title, the Bulenga Naa told the NPP flagbearer that “we have listened to you, and we know you very well. There is one good example of your actions, which points to your love for Ghana, and that is what happened in Ghana after the 2012 presidential election petition.”

According to the Chief, “the ruling did not go in your favour, but you came out clearly and told every Ghanaian to take heart. You told the people that if anyone claims to love you, love the NPP and love Ghana, they should forget about whatever has transpired.”

The Bulenga Naa further noted that, Nana Akufo-Addo's actions meant that “Ghana has been peaceful since then. We are very grateful for your actions.”

It is against this background, that Bulenga Naa Seidu Nawalogne IV conferred the title “Chief of Patience” on Nana Akufo-Addo, much to the delight and approval of the hundreds gathered at the Bulenga Naa's palace.

With barely 3 months to the December elections, the Bulenga Naa indicated that “you (Akufo-Addo) are a person of wisdom, and can effect the change you are telling Ghanaians about. We will also use our minds to do whatever it is we we can to make you the next President of Ghana.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana