Today's front pages: Monday September 6, 2016

UK TARGETS ‘RECORD HIGH’ TRADE WITH GHANA BY 2020

As it sheds its EU membership, the UK is in a frantic search for options that will brace its economy against shocks and this includes a target to achieve “record high” trade with Ghana by the year 2020.

$1.5 BILLION TEMA PORT PROJECT SPARKS LOCAL CONTENT CONCERNS

Domestic suppliers, construction and transport companies are edgy they could be side-stepped in the execution of the $1.5 billion Tema Port Expansion project, which is expected to start in the next couple of months.

NANA HAS NO CANCER: DOCTOR BREAKS SILENCE

The personal doctor of Nana Akufo-Addo has denied reports he has cancer.

SPEAKER OKAYS UNION FOR PARLIAMENTARY STAFF

The Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, said the Parliamentary Services Board has resolved all issues pertaining to the unionization of the workers of the House.

MODERATOR REJECTS PEACE COUNCIL POST

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Professor Emmanuel Martey has revealed that some government officials approached him to lobby for the chairmanship position of the National Peace Council which he declined.

ECG DEAL: 6 SHORTLISTED FOR CONCESSION DESPITE WORKERS’ STIFF OPPOSTION

Out of the over 60 companies that expressed interest in the Private Sector Participation of the ECG, the Millennium Development Authority has shortlisted six, out of which one will eventually be selected as the concessionaire.

60 SOLAR ENERGY GENERATING COMPANIES TO BE LICENSED

The Energy Commission has kick started the process of licensing 60 solar energy generating companies to produce solar energy to augment the energy generation mix of the country.

