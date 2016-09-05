Salaga residents criticise new chief's endorsement of Akufo-Addo

The newly enskinned chief of Salaga in the Northern Region has earned the wrath of some his subjects following his endorsement of opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, for the December polls.

The unhappy residents say Kpembewura Daari Haruna Bismark appears to be double timing both the presidential candidates of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama and the NPP candidate.

They say the Kpembuwura recently urged Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers on December 7 to vote for President Mahama when the President paid a courtesy call on him.

He is alleged to have cited the numerous infrastructure developments President Mahama has brought to the region as the reason for endorsing the President for re-election then.

On Thursday, September 1, 2016, when Nana Akufo-Addo, together with national and regional NPP stalwarts, paid a courtesy call on the Kpembewura at his palace in the Salaga South constituency, he predicted that the NPP will win the elections by a 53% margin.

“When I look into the crystal ball, I can see victory for the NPP. I want to assure you that I am still a friend, and you can always depend on me. As I said, if God wants to do something, He begins from one. He has done it for me, and He will do it for you,” he said.

The residents, who have pleaded anonymity say the Kpembewura’s endorsement of the NPP flagbearer is not genuine and have vowed to disregard it.

