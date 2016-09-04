NPP to build Ghana with a bottom-up approach - Nana Akufo Addo

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Sept. 4, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the party will adopt the bottom-up approach to build Ghana if elected come December 7.

In doing this, Nana Akufo Addo said the Party would engage with the communities to identify their development needs and channel resources to address such needs to help bring about development.

Nana Akufo Addo, who stated this during his four-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region, explained that the one 'million dollars fund for each constituency'; the 'one district, one factory'; and the 'one community, one dam' promised by the NPP among other policies would help the party build the country from bottom-up.

He said the one 'million dollars for each constituency' would help in the mechanization of agriculture; the 'one district, one factory' would boost manufacturing, create jobs and help improve the economy while the 'one community, one dam' would help promote irrigation for an all-year-round farming in northern Ghana.

The NPP Presidential candidate said they have already identified 300 of these potential factories across the country, adding that with judicious use of resources coupled with determination and commitment, they would be able to deliver on the promise.

The NPP will also reform markets to meet modern standards across the country for farmers to market their produce, he said.

Nana Akufo Addo said the Micro Finance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC) would be retooled to help it give small loans to peasant farmers, noting that if Ghana could take care of its farmers' needs, food security issues would not be a problem.

We will also revive the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to fully cater for the health needs of the people and restore both student nurses and teacher trainee allowances to attract students to the health and education institutions to improve on the staffing for both sectors, he said.

He said the NPP believed that Ghana was rich but lacked the requisite leadership, the reason for the current suffering in the country.

'If our resources are properly managed, it will help bring about the right development and the right quality of life that Ghanaians deserve', he said.

Nana Akufo Addo said this was why the NPP was seeking the mandate of Ghanaians to pursue good policies to improve the economy, agriculture and manufacturing to bring about total transformation.

The NPP Flag bearer said he came close to the Presidency in 2008 and 2012 and pleaded with the electorates to choose him in his third bid for the seat so that he would help move Ghana forward.

Nana Akufo Addo's first day of the tour took him to Lambussie, Hamile, Nandom and Nadowli where he addressed jubilant party supporters and paid courtesy calls on Kuoro Salifu Dy-yakah and Naa Puoure Puobe Chiir VII Paramount Chiefs of Lambussie and Nandom Traditonal Areas respectively.

Nana Akufo Addo also launched the campaigns of three parliamentary candidates including Mr Bright Yelviel-Dong Baligi, Lambussie-Karni Constituency, Mr Ambrose Dery, Nandom Constituency and Mr Elvis Botaah, Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency.

The NPP Presidential Candidate was accompanied by his running mate Dr Mahamud Bawumia, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbila Constituency and Mr Alan Kyerementeng, a former Minister.

The rest are Madam Otiko Hafisa Djaabah, NPP National Women Organizer, Dr Konadu Apreko, a former Minister and Mr Addai Nimo, MP for Mampong.

