Subah sponsors 15 NSS Award Winners to India and the Netherlands

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - Subah Info Solutions has awarded scholarships to 15 distinguished 2015/2016 National Service Personnel of the Urban Sanitation Module (USM) under the National Waste Bin Distribution (NaWaBin) for their hard work.

The award winners totalling 92 people have also been guaranteed with employment by Subah Info Solutions whilst others received tablets, various cash amounts, and other consolation prizes.

The distinguished 15 winners will be fully sponsored by Subah to India and the Netherlands for further studies at a cost of not less than $15,000 for each student.

The objective of the programme is to develop data sharing and data security policy to ensure the continued integrity of the platform and establish the governance structure required to optimise the benefits from geospatial resources.

It was also to develop collaborations with the geospatial community of Ghana to foster integration and seamless harmonization of existing geospatial infrastructure whilst defining strategies for quality spatial data discovery, timely access and use to prevent duplication of data collection, updating and investments, to develop strategy for the promotion and awareness of the platform and incorporate the platform into a broader global SDI system.

Mr Birendra Sasmal, Chief Executive Officer of Subah, said the students will partake in courses such as Geo-technology, Soft and Hardware Management and Spatial Data Management.

He said the sponsorship which would be an annual affair is to encourage the youth to go into the learning of technology.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, said National Service Personnel who proved to be excellent ought to be supported and lifted for success.

He said Suba is partnering with GENESIS, an Indian company, and the beneficiaries would work to improve on their skills whilst schooling more so the company is supporting Subah with $3 million every year for their operations.

Dr Kpesah Whyte, Executive Director of the NSS, said the scheme is a programme of national responsibility and that institutions must emulate Subah to support service personnel in learning.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, said his outfit led Town and Country Planning Department to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Subah to use the data collected for good planning.

The National Waste Bin Distribution Programme is a nationwide private financing and technical initiative between Melchia Investment Ghana Limited, a Ghanaian firm and the National Service Scheme of Ghana.

The programme which commenced in June 2015 was to develop a Geospatial platform with an integrated waste bin distribution and collection database system to optimise waste bin distribution and collection.

This effort has evolved further - building on previous government's initiatives such as the Ghana Street Naming Exercise, to expand Ghana's digital geospatial footprint to facilitate public and private sector decision making, retrieval and updating of information, revenue mobilization enhancement and development controls.

