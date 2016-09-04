Campaign on the party's enviable record, Veep urges NDC supporters

Awiebo (W/R), Sept. 4 GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on foot soldiers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to go out to the communities and highlight the achievements of government to the people.

He said the NDC also has a superior record in terms of achievements which its opponent cannot much.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur was speaking at the inauguration of the NDC's Western Regional Campaign Task Force at Awiebo in the Ellembele District of the Western Region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur and his entourage were welcomed by a tumultuous crowd of NDC sympathizers who sang and chanted party slogans.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also inaugurated the Western Regional Campaign Task Force with Mr Armah Kofi Buah as its Co-ordinator and introduced the parliamentary candidates contesting on the ticket of the NDC in the region to the crowd.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur urged the party sympathizers to embark on house to house campaigns to ensure a 'one time' victory for President Mahama.

He cautioned the rank and file of the party to guard against complacency and work diligently to ensure a win for the party.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also reminded the party supporters to conduct their campaign in a peaceful manner.

He, however, warned NDC sympathizers against voting skirt and blouse because President Mahama would need more Members of Parliament (MPs) to help him deliver on his second term mandate.

The Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur called Ghanaians to renew the mandate of President Mahama because the NDC is already delivering on its promises.

She warned the party foot soldiers to guard against complacency but work hard to ensure total victory in the December 7 elections.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, warned that those failed parliamentary aspirants who would want to contest as independent candidates would be automatically banned from the party.

He said the NDC party has opportunities for everybody and that those seeking to go independent must rather work with the elected candidates to ensure massive win for the party.

Mr Asiedu Nketia also debunked claims that the NDC is waiting for the NPP to launch its manifesto before they do theirs.

He said the party already has a message which it is carrying in terms of the government's developmental agenda.

