Tulewewura expresses worry upsurge in robbery attacks

By Caesar Abagali, GNA

Tulewe (N/R), Sept. 4, GNA - Tulewewura Alhaji Rashid Sulemana Mahama, a Member of the Council of State, has expressed concern about the upsurge of armed robbery attacks of traders and farmers on the Kusawgu-Tulewe road.

He said this was due to the poor nature of the road, and this was affecting farming and hampering development.

He said because there was heavy security patrols day and night on the highways, the armed robbers had relocated to the bushes and attacking traders and farmers because of the poor road network, creating fear and panic in the area.

The Tulewewura Alhaji Mahama raised the concern in Tulewe during a public forum organized by the Central Gonja District Assembly as part of measures put in place to bring governance to the door steps of the people.

The Assembly moved its office staff from Buipe to Tulewe to operate as a full assembly so that those who have pressing issues and cannot travel to the district capital to take the opportunity to contact the staff for information.

The Central Gonja DCE and the District Coordinating Director, accompanied by other state departmental heads in the district took part in the two-day meeting.

The Tulewewura Alhaji Mahama, who is also the paramount chief of the Tulewe Traditional Area, appealed to the government to pay more attention to the construction of roads leading to major food production areas to address not only the robbery attacks but also ensure that food stuffs are conveyed to marketing centres.

'Recently robbers attacked a foreigner and made away with money and other vital documents. A market truck was also attacked and the women who are engaged in buy and sell business as their only livelihood had all their monies snatched from them and this is a major worry to me and my people in this community', he said.

He said 'I know government is investing heavily in the road sector and I am pleading with the President to consider making the Kusawgu-Tulewe road one of his major priorities to save our people from the unsavory robbery attacks'.

He said if a bridge is constructed between Binjai and Kusawgu, it will shorten the distance from Kpembe to Kusawgu through Tulewu to also help farmers cart their produce to marketing centres.

He also appealed for extension of electricity, provision of potable water and construction more schools for the Tulewe Traditional Area to improve the standard of living.

Mr Mumuni Shiraz Ibn Yacin, DCE for Central Gonja, said the Assembly would play its expected role in ensuring that problems facing people and their communities are addressed.

He said the stretch of road from Kusawgu junction to Tulewe has already been awarded and that very soon the contractor would commence work while measures would also be put in place to check the armed robbery on the road.

He explained that the essence of the Assembly moving to the community was to enable the people table their problems for redress while the problems, which could not be addressed immediately would be noted for prompt solutions.

The DCE also used the opportunity to inspect ongoing development projects initiated by the Assembly and donor partners and promised that the Assembly would work hard to ensure development of the area.

GNA