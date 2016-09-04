Be positive and tolerant role models, societal leaders urged

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Takoradi, Sept. 4, GNA - The Ahmadiyya Muslim Movement has reiterated the need for religious, political and traditional leaders to be positive role models in the practice of tolerance as we approach the December polls.

It said tolerance was a key moral traits required for promoting peace in the world and an indispensable tool for holding a violence-free elections in December 2016 and beyond.

It appealed to Ghanaians to make conscious efforts to tolerate one another.

Mr Ayyub Morgan, National Education Secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, made the call at the opening of the 37th annual national rally of the Majlis Khudam-ul-Ahmadiyya, Ghana held in Takoradi.

The annual rally which was on the theme:'Tolerance, an indispensable tool for peaceful co-existence', was aimed at working towards improving the spirituality, moral, social and physical development of members to increase their faith in Allah.

Mr Morgan said man could not develop spiritually, morally and materially without tolerance.

In this regard, he urged political leaders of the various political parties to educate their members to be peace-loving and whole-heartedly tolerate opposing views and refrain from insults in their campaigns.

'All politicians must embrace inter-party dialogue, commitment and engagement. Tolerance must manifests in patience, self-control and willingness to forgive, instead of condemnation, retaliation, confrontation wickedness and brutality', he said.

He said tolerance was indispensable and that religious leaders' especially Islamic leaders could not be tired of admonishing goodness, patience, togetherness, forgiveness and avoidance of extremism among the entire citizenry as espoused in the Holy Quran.

'Above all, let us all promote inter-party and intra-party tolerance as well as inter and intra religious tolerance. Peaceful co-existence and national development are only achievable through tolerance of each other's views and excesses. Let us love all, and hate none as Ahmadiyya advocates', he added.

Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, Ameer and Missionary in Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana urged Muslim youths in the country to be bold and shun political leaders who engaged them to perpetrate mayhem to salvage the image of the religion.

He said Islam has reached a state where people have used its name to create unnecessary insecurity in the world and that it was incumbent on its youth to behave in a manner that mirrors the true teachings of the religion.

He said there is the need for world leaders to come to a round table conference and make conscious efforts to collectively work towards avoiding the occurrence of another world war and ensuring World peace.

Maulvi Salih said the impact of the first and second World wars were devastating such that the whole mankind could be obliterated with the sophisticated systems in this era, should there be a third world war.

Maulvi Salih described the theme for this year's rally as apt at a time where there 'was heated environment' as a result of an impending election and expressed the hope that it would be useful to the youth.

He urged political leaders to accept the results of the elections in good faith only if they cherished the development of the country as they claimed.

GNA