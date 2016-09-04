Tailor your programmes to meet needs of members - Dr Ofori

Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - The women ministry programmes must be tailored in ways that meet the various needs of the diverse members, Dr (Mrs) Shine Ofori, the wife of the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, has said.

Speaking at the Accra/Tema Presbytery Women's Rally, Dr Ofori said senior women must be treated with respect and not be cut off from the group.

'Senior women must be treated with respect. They should not be cut off. They must belong,' she said, stressing the importance of recognising the various needs of members.

'We need Bible study, prayer, friendship, caring, sharing, encouragement and even fun!' Dr Ofori said.

Touching on the theme: 'Establishing Women for the Kingdom Business' Dr Ofori said the Kingdom business comes in different ways in worshipping God, child upbringing, husband support, serving the family, the church and the nation.

She said everything 'we do when we come to know the Lord, is Kingdom Business. In other words, everything is ministry.'

Dr Ofori reminded Christians that there would be challenges and difficulties as is in the world today but gave the assurance that God's day of rest would come.

She said the gospel did not teach Christians that there would be no suffering in the world but only needed to pray to God to grant strength to carry and deal with the trials.

'The weeds would continue to grow with the children of God. This is the evil we find in the world. Jesus gospel did not teach us that there will not be suffering in the world. A day of rest will come,' she added.

Dr Ofori said as Christians we have the responsibility to be very discerning of the spirits.

She said while there are many big churches today, thousands of people flock there to see wonders and not to worship God and cited instances where the chapels overflow during revivals only for the people to go on break when the revivals end.

