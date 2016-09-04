Help reverse increasing rate of teenage pregnancies - Deputy Minister

Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - Dr Bernice Adiku-Heloo, the Deputy Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, has urged women to help reverse the increasing incidence of teenage pregnancies in the communities.

She said as mothers and sisters, there was the urgent need to bring the children, especially the girls, back on track so as to arrest the situation.

'The economic demands of the day should not cause us to neglect the children. They are our future,' she said.

Dr Adiku-Heloo was speaking at the official opening of the 2016 Tema/Accra Presbytery Women Ministry rally in Accra on the theme: 'Thy Kingdom Come, Establishing Women for the Kingdom Business.'

She said women hold the key to societal transformation and their well-being should necessarily be of concern to all.

It is in this direction, she said, that the government is putting much effort into passing the Affirmative Action Bill to enhance women participation in governance and decision-making at all levels.

Dr Adiku-Heloo urged the Church leadership and the Women's Ministry not to relent on efforts to put up an ultra-modern vocational institute.

She urged the women to be ambassadors of peace as the country moves towards the December 7 polls.

'So as electioneering continues and as we march towards the polls, be the ambassador for peace, in your home, workplace, community and wherever you find yourself, before, during and after the elections on the 7th of December,' she said.

In a speech read on behalf of the two presbyteries, Mrs Euphemia Gifty Agbavitor, the Accra Presbytery Leader, said through the Women Ministry, some women were realising their God given potentials while some have used the skills acquired to earn a living.

She said the objective of the rally is to remind women of the call and duty to win souls for the Kingdom of God, adding that children, spouses and close relations must be brought to the kingdom.

'If we are mindful and established in the kingdom business, our children will be positively impacted which will affect the church, the nation and the world as a whole,' she said.

On the December 7 polls, Mrs Agbavitor appealed to Ghanaians to be mindful of their utterances in the election year and urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage.

Besides political campaigns should be issues based instead of personality attacks while political parties should control the utterances and activities of their followers, she said.

'Ghanaians should be more tolerant in dealing with each other. Our tribal or political differences should not tear us apart,' she added.

