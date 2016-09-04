Shama District Assembly to complete development projects on schedule

By Justina Paaga, GNA

Shama (W/R) Sept. 4, GNA - It is the vision of the Shama District Assembly to complete all the on-going development projects dotted across the district to enhance the development and growth of the District.

To meet its target, the assembly has intensified the monitoring and evaluation of all on-going projects to ensure that they are completed on schedule.

Mr Eric Cobbina, the District Chief Executive for Shama, said when he visited the sites of six on-going projects to ascertain the progress of work.

The projects comprise the upgrading of the Beposo Market which is at a cost of GH¢ 150,163.38; a CHPS compound at Atwereboanda valued at GH¢ 199,012.64; a market, culvert and lorry park at Lower Inchaban at cost of GH¢ 344,741.35; a three Unit KG Classroom Block at Shama valued at GH¢ 237,143.77; a pavement at the Shama Lorry Station valued at GH¢ 151,109.70; and district assembly block annex valued at GH¢ 234,943.78.

The projects some of which are about 70 percent complete are being funded through the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and District Development Fund (DDF) are supposed to be completed within nine months.

The DCE expressed satisfaction about the progress of work one so far and said the government was determined to ensure that all the districts benefited from the national cake and thanked the chiefs for providing land for the various projects.

He said funds are available for the completion of all the projects and tasked the various contractors to endeavour to complete the projects on schedule.

Mr Cobbina said the completion of the Beposo Market would help increase the revenue of the assembly since the market was the largest and most patronized in the district adding that the completion of the CHPS Compound at Atwereboanda would save the people of Atwereboanda and Bobokokpe from walking very long distances to access health care.

Nana Akosua Afransie II, chief of Lower Inchaban, thanked the assembly for the market project in the area and appealed that the completed stall should first be allocated to local traders.

She also urged the contractor for the project to utilise local contents ie by involving the youth in the construction works and help create jobs for the unemployed in the area.

GNA