BPA lauds cooperation with resettlement camps

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Bui (B/A), Sept. 4, GNA - The Bui Power Authority (BPA) in the Banda District of Brong-Ahafo Region has lauded the cooperation from the resettlement communities around the dam.

Mr Wumbilla Salifu, the External and Community Relations Manager of the BPA, who gave the commendation, assured the residents of the Authority's commitment to ensure remarkable improvement of their socio-economic well-being.

He was speaking with journalists at the sidelines of a football match the Authority organised for the Bongase, Jaman and Bui Township camps to commemorate the fifth anniversary of their resettlement.

Mr Salifu said though most residents were reluctant to move into the resettlement areas, their peaceful co-existence with the BPA was highly appreciated, adding that the Authority would also ensure that basic social amenities are provided to make life worth living for the residents.

He expressed concern over the failure of some households at the Dokokyina village, which is few kilometres away to the dam site to relocate to the resettlement camp and appealed to the opinion leaders in the Dokokyina community to intervene in the matter.

Mr Salifu said the dam is a national asset and called on the public to help in protecting it.

The external and community relations manager later presented sets of jerseys, footballs and other sports kits to the communities.

GNA