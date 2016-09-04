Collective effort needed solving our waste concerns

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Suhum (E/R), Sept. 4, GNA - Mr George Aguadze, Eastern Regional Manager of Zoomlion, a waste management company, has called for a collective effort by all stakeholders in waste management to help ensure a clean and safe environment.

Mr Aguadze made this known to the Ghana News Agency after a clean-up exercise organised as part of the National Sanitation Day (NSD) exercise at Suhum in the Kraboa Coaltar Municipality of the Eastern Region.

He called for attitudinal change from the citizenry and urged all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA's) to continue the education on the need to protect the environment from filth.

Mr Aguadze said his outfit has deployed about 80 Youth Employment Agency beneficiaries and 20 sprayers of the National Mosquito Control in Suhum to augment the existing staff in the municipality.

He said the Eastern Regional Office of Zoomlion had just take delivery of 20 trucks and also dispatched 180 communal containers to the various Assemblies in the region.

The Regional Manager express satisfaction that residents in the various MMDA's now accept the household door to door collection of rubbish which used to be a big problem in the past.

This, he said, has reduced the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in various areas and enhanced the distribution of the refuse bins to residents.

He urged the citizenry to keep their environment clean as it's everybody's responsibility.

The NSD was instituted in 2014 by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development under the directive of President John Dramani Mahama to revive the spirit of communal labour in our communities.

The first Saturday of every month has been set aside to observe the exercise nationwide.

