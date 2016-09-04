Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey has revealed that Deputy Interior Minister, James Agalga lobbied him to be chair of the Peace Council.

According to him, the deputy minister told him that some people in government, including the Interior Minister had agreed to back him for the position.

Addressing a gathering at the Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education, the outspoken cleric said he turned the offer down because he does not want any political appointment.

“I don’t want any political appointment that is the reason why I rejected the Peace Council appointment. I heard some people also saying they sacked me from the Peace Council. I’ve never been a member and I will never ever be a member.

He indicated that although the Christian Council nominated him to be on the Council, he had funny feeling about taking the position..

“So I told God about it. I don’t do anything without first consulting my friend the Holy Spirit. Few days to the inauguration of the Peace Council, I had a missed call; I didn’t know the person so I didn’t call back. So the person sent a text message, it was the Deputy Minister of Interior, [James] Agalga. So immediately something said call so I called back. He was then at the house so he came out,” Rev Martey added.

“First I said, ‘yes, this is the Rev. Prof. Martey, moderator of the Presbyterian church of Ghana,’ but you know something, the Holy Spirit blinded his mind so he didn’t even hear that it was the Presby moderator who was talking to him. The Holy Spirit wanted him to tell me what he has for me, to help me decide whether or not to be a member of the Peace Council. He said he had a meeting with the Minister of Interior and they both agreed that I become the Chairman of the Peace Council.”

According to him, Mr. Agalga also asked him to convince other people who might be on the board so they could approve his nomination, if presented.

The latest claim by Prof. Martey comes on the back of his allegation that some politicians attempted to buy his silence with a $100.000, a 4×4 vehicle and a house at one of Ghana’s plush residential areas.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com