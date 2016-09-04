Sudan | 4 September 2016 19:10 CET
S.Sudan leader 'consents' to extra UN peacekeepers: official
Juba (AFP) - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has agreed to the deployment of a regional protection force to beef up the UN's large UN peacekeeping mission, a joint statement from the UN and the government said Sunday.
"The transitional government of national unity gives its consent for the deployment of the regional force," said the statement, which was read out to the media by South Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomoro.