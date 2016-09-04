Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sudan | 4 September 2016 19:10 CET

S.Sudan leader 'consents' to extra UN peacekeepers: official

By AFP
South Sudan President Salva Kiir consents to the deployment of a regional protection force. By Charles Atiki Lomodong (AFP/File)
South Sudan President Salva Kiir consents to the deployment of a regional protection force. By Charles Atiki Lomodong (AFP/File)

Juba (AFP) - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has agreed to the deployment of a regional protection force to beef up the UN's large UN peacekeeping mission, a joint statement from the UN and the government said Sunday.

"The transitional government of national unity gives its consent for the deployment of the regional force," said the statement, which was read out to the media by South Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomoro.

