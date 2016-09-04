Be mindful of your role, ACP Yoosa Bonga urges police

Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Timothy Yoosa Bonga, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, has called on the police to be mindful of their role in the coming polls.

Commander Bonga was speaking during the End of Year Get-together organized at the premises of the Madina Divisional Police Headquarters.

He urged the police to continue to work hard to ensure that peace and security of the nation.

He said the police administration would not deal leniently with and personnel found doing wrong and urged them to be professional in all their deliberations.

Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Aggrey Nantogmah Yakubu, the Madina Divisional Police Commander, said in 2014, there were 102 vehicular accidents and this reduced to 93 vehicular accidents in 2015.

He said the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) recorded 601 cases in 2014 while in 2015, the number also reduced to 309 cases.

Chief Superintendent Yakubu commended the Madina DOVVSU unit for their effort in creating awareness on matters concerning domestic violence to the public, hence the reduction of cases.

He said in 2014 there were 872 criminal cases reported while in 2015 the cases reduced to 740.

Chief Superintendent Yakubu thanked the personnel for their hard work as a result of which in the Greater-Accra Region, the Madina Divisional Police Command was adjudged the Second Best Police Station by the Police Administration recently.

The Chairman of the function, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Joseph Boakye Appiah (rtd), appealed to the police not to involve themselves in chieftaincy matters and land disputes.

He also cautioned them to handle their weapons and suspects with care.

In attendance at the event was the Deputy Regional Police Commander and former Madina Divisional Police Commander, ACP Paul Ayittey.

