NPP Youth Walk For Change In Sissala East

A group calling itself, Friends of Nana Akufo-Addo, FONAA, have staged what they termed as a political "Walk for Change" in Tumu the capital of the Sissala East constituency of the Upper West Region.

It was a massive and mammoth "Walk" which was attended by hundreds of youth in the constituency. Almost all major stakeholders in the party also participated.

Addressing the enthusiastic youth that participated, the president of FONAA, Mr. Issah Musah thanked all the participants for their sacrifice to turnout for this event ahead of the coming of Nana Addo tomorrow Sunday the 4th of September, 2016.

This he said indicated that the youth are ready for Change in this 2016 elections. The constituency chairman and Secretary of the NPP, Mr. Yakubu and Mr. Benin Sulemani respectively also thanked FONAA for organising the "Walk for Change" and asked other enthusiastic groups to follow suit and organise positive programmes of this nature that would not only excite the grassroots of the party but would also unite the rank and file of the party.

Madam Bayong Sanawu who represented the Tumu College of Education thanked the organisers of the programme and added that the "walk" has truly shown that the party is United for victory in this election.

The former constituency Secretary, Mr. Amin Duani asked the youth to vote for competence in this election. He further asked them to vote for a president who is principled and incorruptible. This he said is the hallmark of Nana Addo.

The crowd was then moved to ecstatic cheers when the charismatic and humble parliamentary candidate of the NPP in the 2012 elections , Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku took stage to address them. He like the other speakers asked for the rank and file of the party to unite behind the parliamentary candidate and ensure that the NPP wins both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The parliamentary candidate of the NPP, Mr. Abass Dauda Ridwan also reiterated what the earlier speakers said and called on the rank and file of the party to unite behind him and secure victory for the party. He then asked the organisers of the "Walk" to move on from here and go to every community, home, farm and hamlets and campaign strongly for the NPP to win this 2016 elections.

Speaking to some participants after the "Walk", they expressed their satisfaction of the activity and encouraged FONAA to do more. The "Walk" has enlivened the political temperature in the constituency. The Secretary of FONAA, Mr. Batong Kukulmua together with the PRO of FONAA, Mr. Ambra Danladi also said they were well satisfied with the participants and were very happy that it ended peacefully. They said their aim of getting hundreds of youth onto the streets ahead of the coming of Nana Addo tomorrow into their constituency have been achieved.





