Congratulations To Friends Of Nana Akufo-Addo (FONAA) Sissala East For Organising 'Walk For Change'

The leadership and entire membership of the Young Patriots in the Sissalaland wish to congratulate FONAA, Sissala East constituency in their ability to bring hundreds of youth from the various corners of Tumu Township to campaign and market the policies of Nana Addo and the NPP.

Their ability to organise such mammoth and unprecedented "Walk for Change" is indicative that they seriously desire to change this incompetent and clueless NDC government. They have shown that voting for Nana Addo in this 2016 elections, In sha Allah, is not something to be negotiated with.

It was exciting that Tumu stood still and people of all walks of life were happy seeing the NPP matching in unison. The party stood as a family that dearly loved themselves.

We would also like to thank all participants to the programme especially the 2012 parliamentary candidate of the party, Honourable Amidu Chinnia. He coming very early for the programme, joining the walk from the beginning to the end, partly sponsoring the programme and giving a very inspiring short speech indicates that he's not only desiring and working for Change but also, unlike others, he has totally kept the past behind him. His generous and magnanimous action shows that he's truly a leader who cares a lot for the people and sees the party superior to him.

The NPP's parliamentary candidate for this year's election, Mr. Abass Ridwan Dauda and his campaign machinery, Friends of Ridwan also deserved maximum praise. Their participation in the programme made it very lively and interesting. The candidate and the entire constituency executives also did very well in fully participating in the "Walk for Change". This "Walk" has in fact shown that Nana Addo would be well received in the Sissala East constituency when he arrives there on the 4th of September, 2016.

2016 is a year of change and we pray and hope that Nana Addo wins massively in this election, In sha Allah. The FONAA, Sissala East, have shown the way. Others must emulate them and they equally must not rest. There's more work to be done.

Thank you.

Abass Musah Tonduogu - Acting Secretary of the Young Patriots in the Sissalaland

