General News | 4 September 2016 15:41 CET

No Blood At Koforidua Blood Bank

By Daily Guide

The Koforidua blood bank has run out of blood, Starr News' Eastern regional correspondent Kojo Ansah has reported.

Managers of the facility have therefore sent emissaries to the various churches in the region to appeal to individuals and groups to donate blood to the bank immediately in order to save lives.

Ansah reports that the situation is so severe that authorities of the bank have posted a notice at the premises indicating the shortage of the essential body fluid.

The Koforidua blood banks serves the Koforidua Metropolis and other surrounding communities in the region.

-starrfmonline

It is only the fool whose testicles is stepped on twice.
By: dinamitex- Ghana
