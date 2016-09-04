Heavy storm destroys canoes, fishing equipment at Accra's coast

A heavy storm along the coast of Accra has destroyed scores of canoes and other fishing equipment.

The incident which occurred around 5:30PM on Saturday, is said to have affected fishing activities along the coastline between Jamestown and the Osu Castle.

Joy News’ Jennifer Akuamoah was in the community and reports that fishermen have been unable to go fishing today due to the destruction caused by the storm.

A fisherman told Jennifer that although they were informed about the storm, they had no idea it would be this grave.

“We were supposed to go fishing today, but the development has made it impossible. Almost all of the tools and equipment we use have been destroyed,” the aggrieved fisherman said.

In a separate development, residents of Fuveme in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have also once again been hit by high waves which destroyed several properties and displaced most of them.

Joy News correspondent, Ivy Setordzie was in the community and reports that the only school in the area was destroyed by the waves.

Residents told Ivy the need for government to construct a sea defence wall in the area is long overdue. According to them, they are not ready to relocate to the new site proposed by the Municipal Assembly.

The MP for Anlo, Clement Kofi Humado however, is not in favour of a sea defence wall as a solution to the rampant tidal waves.

He says the immediate solution will be the relocation of the residents.

“I am very much aware of what they are going through, but not in very much in agreement of a sea defence wall because I don’t think that will be an immediate solution.

“…the best thing to do is to relocate them because it is very dangerous to live there,” he stressed.

He said once the relocations have been done, government will then take time to find steps to solve the problem in the long term.

Mr Humado said the assembly is having challenges sourcing funds for the construction of the sea defence.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com