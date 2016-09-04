Kashmir Issue and Indian Politics

Kashmir is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan, as declared by the UN. The United Nations brokered a cease-fire in 1949, and a five member commission made up of Argentina, Belgium, Columbia, Czechoslovakia and the United States drew up a resolution calling for a referendum to decide Kashmir’s future. Kashmiris have been in a state of war since the independence of India. When it comes to discussing the issue of Indian controlled Kashmir issue, India starts shooting arrows at Pakistan in order to the distract the attention of the world from the Kashmir issue and continue the occupation. India's government believes that Pakistan is behind the unrest of Kashmir. India government is also intransigent about holding any talks with Pakistan and with the pro-freedom party, “Hurraiyat Conference”, because they share a stage with Hafeez Saeed (quotes Arnob Goswani of Times Now every time it comes to Hurraiyat) and are self proclaimed leaders vested with Pakistani interests.

This hypocrisy of India irks one. Pro-Indian parties of India have failed since 54 days - and no talks with Pro-freedom parties of Kashmir? Why doesn’t India instead talk directly to the people of Kashmir and if it seems difficult, why not a referendum? But India will never hold a referendum in Kashmir because they know they rule skeletons, not the hearts of Kashmiris, and referendum will cost them Kashmir.

India considers Kashmir as an atoot-ang (Integral part) due to the land perspective only, not it people. If India was really concerned with aspirations of Kashmiris, they would’ve eagerly found a solution to this 69 year old pending issue. A PhD. scholar, recently appointed as lecturer , reading a book on bed, was beaten by Indian forces until he stopped breathing; a child in his father's lap at home was hit by pellets, an ambulance driver carrying patients was hit by pellets, an ATM guard- only bread earner was shot dead by pellets fired by Indian forces. Over 71 have been killed, more than 8500 injured; pellet shotguns have left more than 500 with eye injuries. Facebook blocked many pages and users posting about the Kashmir situation. Even a student, reading outside J&K, was arrested for sharing news links about Kashmir happenings. Internet and pre-paid mobile phone services are blocked. This may be the way world's the largest democracy treats her people?

It makes one sick that people who don't know an iota about Kashmir, and have been to Kashmir only in dreams, are discussing the Kashmir issue. How can India's government deny the aspirations of Kashmiris if they really want to resolve the Kashmir issue? Indian government and even Indian media, when they fail in defending the atrocities of Indian forces on Kashmiris, start attributing all anti-India and freedom protests to Pakistan. At least 200000 people attended the funeral prayers of Burhan Wani (who is a terrorist in India's vision) which is far greater number than the Late Chief Minister’s funeral attendees. Every Masjid is resonating with the eulogy of Burhan Wan,i with “Chyoon Burhan, Myoun Burhan”- new lyrics in Kashmiri language - and Azaadi Taraanas. Men, women, children in rallies are lauding Burhan Wani. Burhan is on the lips of every Kashmiri. Is Pakistan also behind all this? This is a simple excuse and unfortunately a big tool of Indian media and government to cripple and overshadow the voice of Kashmiris.

The Indian Home minister, Rajnath Singh, visited Kashmir twice. If he would’ve been serious in his first visit there would have been no place for a second visit. Beforehis next visit, a delegation of opposition Pro-Indian parties under chairmanship of former chief minister Omar Abdullah from Kashmir visited Delhi to meet the president and the Prime Minister of India. First boycotting the meeting held in Srinagar and later visiting Delhi for the same is a mystery in itself and whole story was later revealed by MLA Er. Rashid. The Home Minister in an interview said, “I met 30 people of different opinions’…..” but not the people who actually recognize the voice of Kashmiris. Talking to a failed government is worthless-common sense. The Home Minister was very keen to find an alternative to pellet guns but not a solution which could end the use of guns and stop the bloodshed of people on the streets of Kashmir, both Kashmiri as well Indian. How long will India defy the reality? At last India has to reach the same destiny irrespective of the path.

The Indian government, if really treats people of Kashmir as humans, should stop practicing worthless speeches and cosmetic appeasement. The demand for freedom is in the soul of every Kashmiri. You can kill, ransack, torturer a person but not the idea; ideas are eternal. This is not the first time that Kashmiris have protested for freedom from India. Kashmiris want to live with dignity, not slavery. Let them live; they too have a right to live, to inhale chilli and pepper gas- free air; to spend time without terror of getting beaten or arrested. Let this bloodshed on the streets of Kashmir come to an end, resolve this issue with the path you always discuss in speeches; so called peace - but resolve it. Give a soul to your words, not restricted only to your lips.

The Indian government compels all Kashmiris to change pens to guns; Kashmiris are inconsolable; fed up with the reluctant demeanor towards the Kashmir issue. By this brutality, India is set to cultivate this Kashmir for a breed of Burhan Wanis. This suppression and terror is what turns one over. Kashmiris, mainly the young generation, don’t want their next generations to pass through the same sufferings. Living a life as per one’s aspirations is not a crime. Stop ransacking Kashmiris because of your arch-rivalry with Pakistan. Prepare for a plebiscite to decide the fate of Kashmir as established by United Nations Security Council Resolution 47, adopted on April 21, 1948.

Aamer Bashir

Student

Deptt. Of Mathematics,

University Of Kashmir.

[email protected]