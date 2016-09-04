5 Inspiring Lessons I've Learnt From An Unforgettable Failure In My Life

Dedication - To a very resilient social media marketing firm, Hyperactive Ghana.

Did you know that Sir Article has had an unforgettable failure in his life? Alright, he once started an online advertising business, GhAds, in the year 2015 which failed in less than 6 months. He did not fail because his business was struck by an appalling condition which led to its permanent collapse or an irrecoverable damage. The internet-based commercial activity failed simply because yours truly gave up! That is the true definition of failure. Yes, failure is never about falling but rather quitting. I have now learnt from those mistakes, and Sircle Communications currently abides by all the inspiring lessons learnt.

(1) Moneymaking shouldn't be the topmost priority:

I began GhAds purposely to make money since I was struggling to earn a living after completing senior high school. I thought an average of GHC10 per ad posted on my advertising blog for 3 months would enable me to generate huge income after one year of operation. It was all about money, money, money so I did not focus on ethical business principles.

(2) Passion is supreme:

I was not extremely passionate about my online advertising business, to tell the truth. Even though I was quite obsessed with it on a daily basis, I did not see it as an innate passion like my talent of writing. I ventured into this area of business, e-commerce, with no true passion for it. My primary goal was to make a living at all costs and not to make a difference.

(3) Consistency means a lot:

I am the most consistent writer I know in the world, for I have written far more than 300 pieces since I discovered my gift in 2011. Unfortunately, I was not consistent in my internet-based commercial activity. Why? I did it purely for money and I had no passion for it. However, if I carried on with GhAds irrespective of the preceding shortcomings, I would have probably survived and progressed.

(4) Overcome challenges when they occur:

I registered some local enterprises in Sekondi-Takoradi on my advertising blog, but most of my clients never made actual payments. I still wonder why they probably found an average of GHC10 for a 3-months-ad-service as a high rate. No wonder a chunk of Ghanaian business do not go global. Also, I was not able to overcome the non-payment challenge since I was not really passionate about GhAds as a money-minded business person. So I ended up quitting.

(5) Don't be discouraged by people:

The biggest discouragement I had when I was embarking on my online advertising business was being told by managers of some firms that they did not need advertising. Gosh, that is a ridiculous statement for any business person to make. Some people too discouraged me because they felt GhAds was not really viable. I was disheartened by those discouragements. That is why GhAds withered out.

Source: sirarticle.blogspot.com