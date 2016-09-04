Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 4 September 2016 14:08 CET

NBC DG praises Gana's security initiatives, Seeks collaboration in tackling borders' Challenges

By ACC EMMANUEL OKEH

Director-General, National Boundary Commission (NBC) Dr. Mohammad Bose Ahmad on Friday highly praised the achievements and security initiatives of the Commandant General of Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Alhaji Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, he applauded the CG for his “dynamic leadership in synergy among the various security agencies which is a clear signal of the new collective resolve and commitment of all law enforcement agencies to work together for the greater good of the nation.

Speaking in the office of the Commandant General of Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr. Mohammad Bose Ahmad said the aim of the visit was to seek the cooperation and collaboration of the Corps in discharging the Commission mandate as boundary Manager across the Country and the nation's International Borders, stressed that the collaboration with sister agencies like NSCDC, Customs and Immigration services would be useful in identifying actual points where smuggling and diversion is taking place in the nation’s borders.

Ahmad further said, I understand the corps members are not quartered as other federal security agencies, they live among the masses and this have helped in discharging their duties effectively because it is easier to detect the criminals among us where they are hiding, most especially in bounders areas, He disclosed that Officers of Corps are always seen when commission officers go on field work.

Responding the Commandant General of Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Alhaji Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu said he was grateful with the visit, assuring the Director-General, National Boundary Commission (NBC) Dr. Mohammad Bose Ahmad that the Corps will give maximum support and cooperation to the drive of the DG NBC in discharging the Commission's mandate as boundary Manager across the Country and the nation's International Borders, this will also help the country to overcomes the security challenges in the country.

Gana further stated, the Corps is empowered to arrange and mediate in the settlement of disputes among willing members of the public, with this we have able to settled numerous cases of land disputes across the states of the federation and border towns.

Earlier in his briefing, Dr. M. B. Ahmad, the Director General of the Commission, said the National Boundary Commission functions include intervening and dealing with any boundary disputes that may arise between Nigeria and any of her neighbours with a view to settling it.

According to him, the Commission also intervenes, determines and deals with boundary dispute that may arise among states, local government areas or communities in the federation with a view to settling them. Dr. Mohammad Bose Ahmad, was accompanied to NSCDC National Headquarters by Surveyor Adamu Adaji, Director Interstate Departments and Mr Morakinyo Akinleye, Principal Officer and Special Assistant to Director-General.

General News

