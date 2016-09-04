Kuapa Kokoo & Millennium Promise Alliance cut sod for Africa's first Tele Agric Consultation Centre

Kuapa Kokoo Farmers union is set to unveil the first ever Ultra-modern Tele Agric Consultation Centre in Africa within the next 30 days.

The project which will serve as an information path for timely and reliable information to farmers is expected to serve over five hundred thousand farmers.

The Tele Agric Centre project was born out of a partnership agreement signed on the 30th June, 2016 between Kuapa Kokoo Farmers' Union and the Millennium Promise Alliance (MPA) led by Prof. Jeffrey Sachs.

During a sod-cutting ceremony in Kumasi for the commencement of the project, Chief Nathaniel Ebo Nsarko; country Director for the kuapa_TeleAgricGhana One Million Community Health Workers Campaign & Millennium Promise Alliance explained that the project would be ready in 30 days. He explained that it will enable farmers call directly for agricultural support and will provide them with information on Agricultural technologies, techniques, inputs, weather among others.

He believes that pest and disease incidence will be reduced greatly when the centre comes into operation.

“The centre will be run in five different local languages and we have people who are fluent in these languages. It will not be run in English”.

President of KKFU; Madam Fatima Ali also expressed her gratitude at the growing relationship between Kuapa Kokoo and MPA and Kuapa_TeleAgric1promised to keep the flame burning in a manner that will benefit farmers.

In June this year, Prof. Sachs, his wife Dr. Sonia Sachs and a team of experts from renowned Universities in New York paid a visit to Kuapa Kokoo during which the Tele Agric project and other projects were discussed.

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs is Co-founder and Chief Strategist of Millennium Promise Alliance, and Director of the Millennium Villages Project. He is also Quetelet Professor of Sustainable Development and Professor of Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. Prof. Sachs played a major role in the formulation of the Millennium Development goals and is the brain behind a lot of the poverty alleviation funds available to Ghana and other parts of the world.