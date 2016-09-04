NDC Western Regional Campaign Launch: Nana Addo Will Soon Promise Us Free Air - Hon Sampson Ahi

The Member of Parliament for Bodi constituency in the western region who doubles as a deputy minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing Hon Sampson Ahi has vehemently said very soon the New Patriotic Party 2016 presidential candidate Nana Akufo Addo will promise Ghanaians free air.

The Member of Parliament for Bodi constituency in the western region who doubles as a deputy minister for Water, Works and Housing Hon Sampson Ahi has vehemently said very soon New Patriotic Party 2016 presidential candidate Nana Akufo Addo will promise Ghanaians free air.

Hon Sampson Ahi also cautioned the electorates should be careful about the unrealistic promises Nana Addo and Dr Mammudu Bawumia going around the country promising. He said Nana Addo does not have anything to offer this country and that why he is making those empty promises.

He told the NDC party supporters who gathered at the campaign launch grounds that the NPP government did nothing to better the livelihood of the good people of the three Nzema Districts.

Hon Ahi who is also a member of NDC Western Regional Campaign Taskforce said he believed that Nana Addo will soon come to Nzema and promise free airports to be build in the three Nzema Districts

"There is a bad spirit working within the NPP and they possess bad spirit, the bad spirit is making them promising Ghanaians what they cannot do", Hon Ahi revealed.

Hon Sampson Ahi made those revelations at Awiebo in Ellembele constituency of the western region during the inauguration of NDC Western Regional Campaign Taskforce on Saturday 3rd September, 2016.

On other hand, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South constituency in the Volta region who doubles as Ghana's Transport Minister, Hon Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey has challenged the NDC western regional branch to make the region a stronghold for NDC forever.

He said anytime western region vote for NDC's presidential candidate, the party wins so he urged the party supporters to campaign hard for President Mahama and the NDC to win massively.

Hon Kwetey also said the NDC party is a truly Nkrumalist political party and he said that other political parties going around telling Ghanaians that their political parties believe in the ideals of Dr Kwame Nkrumah are fake political parties.

" I believe western region is going to be a stronghold for NDC after Volta and Northern regions because the best comes from the west", Hon Kwetey stressed.

The NDC Western Regional Campaign Taskforce 2016 is going to coordinating by Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the Ghana's Petroleum Minister who doubles as an Member of Parliament for Ellembele constituency of the western region.

By: Daniel Kaku