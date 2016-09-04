Ellembele Ndc To Launch Its 2016 Campaign Today

The Ellembele constituency of NDC in the western region launch its 2016 today.

Ellembele NDC led by the incumbent MP Hon Armah Kofi Buah defeated Ellembele "Mugabe" Freddie Blay in 2008 and has lead Ellembele constituency till date. This year's victory will give Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah 12 years as compare to Freddie Blay.

This year's campaign team is led by Mr Kofi Anaman. Mr Anaman has promised 80% victory for President Mahama and Hon Armah Buah in this years election.

As I report from Ellembele constituency, the party is expected to have over 5000 NDC supporters and as at now the supporters of NDC are hitting the campaign grounds.

On other development, the western regional Campaign Taskforce of NDC will be inaugurated today in Ellembele constituency on the same grounds.

The western regional Campaign Taskforce of NDC will be officially inaugurated by Vice President His Excellency Paa Kwasi Amissah Arthur who doubles as President Mahama's Running Mate.

Checks revealed to GhanaPoliticsonline.com's western regional correspondent Daniel Kaku, the Vice President will hit at the campaign grounds at exactly 1:00pm.

The western regional Campaign Taskforce is led by the Member of Parliament who doubles as Ghana's Petroleum Minister Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah known in political circle as "Action man".

"I can see so many NDC flags and colours all over the communities surrounding the campaign grounds and also businesses are booming in Ellembele constituency", Daniel Kaku reporting.

The venue of the campaign launching is Awiebo Senior High School Park .

Stay tune for more updates.

By: Daniel Kaku reporting from western.