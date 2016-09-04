Nurses and Midwifery Council apologises for wrongfully listing institution as fake

The Nurses and Midwifery Council has rendered an unqualified apology to the management of St. Andrews College of HealthCare, a health training Institution in the Central Region.

The Council apologised for wrongfully including their name in the list of fake nursing training schools in the country last week.

Public relations officer of the Council, Nana Agyeman, apologized to the management of the School after they had threatened the Council with a court action for causing them a huge embarrassment.

“The Council has not released any list of unaccredited institutions this year and therefore does understand the motive for such publications by the Daily Guide newspaper,” he disclosed.

Nana Agyeman said the St. Andrews College of Healthcare at Assin Fosu is fully accredited by the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) to run health related programs for which they are strictly working in accordance with their mandate.

The Nurses and the Midwifery Council was purported to have released a list of unaccredited health training institutions that included St. Andrews College of HealthCare.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]