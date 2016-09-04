I rejected ‘offer’ to chair Peace Council –  Prof. Martey  

Outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, has in his recent streak of revelations, disclosed that some government officials approached him to lobby for the position of Chairman of the National Peace Council, but he refused.

This time around, the outspoken named Deputy Minister of Interior, James Agalga, as the one who placed a telephone call to him asking him to lobby for the position as they were ready to back him.

The outspoken Rev. Martey has come under fire for alleging that some politicians attempted bribing him with an amount of 100, 000 dollars ostensibly to silent him from commenting on critical national issues.

Speaking at the Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education, Reverend Martey said he will continue to speak on national issues.

“I don't want any political appointment that is the reason why I rejected the Peace Council appointment. I heard some people also saying that sack him from the Peace Council. I've never been a member and I will never ever be a member,” he said.

Prof. Martey said the “Christian Council nominated me to be on that council, I know if I go there something will happen but that thing I don't know.”

“So I told God about it. I don't do anything without first consulting my friend the Holy Spirit. Few days to the inauguration of the Peace Council, I had a missed call; I didn't know the person so I didn't call back. So the person sent a text message, it was the Deputy Minister of Interior, [James] Agalga. So immediately something said call so I called back. He was then at the house so he came out.”

“First I said, yes this is the Rev. Prof. Martey, moderator of the Presbyterian church of Ghana, but you know something, the Holy Spirit blinded his mind so he didn't even hear that it was the Presby moderator who was talking to him. The Holy Spirit wanted him to tell me what he has for me, to help me decide whether or not to be a member of the Peace Council. He said he had a meeting with the Minister of Interior and they both agreed that I become the Chairman of the Peace Council.”

He said Mr. Agalga told him to lobby his other colleagues so they approve of his chairmanship.

“…Before the inauguration of the thing itself, before members will meet for the first time, he said if you know some people give us their names so we talk to them on your behalf.”

