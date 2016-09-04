Fuel tanker crushes woman, 64, and granddaughter to death

A 64-year-old woman and her granddaughter met their untimely death when they were crushed by a fuel tanker at Adako Jachie Junction near Ejisu in the Ashanti region, Friday.

Madam Yaa Achaia died on the spot when the speeding truck from the direction of Accra on the Accra-Kumasi road hit and dragged her to about 10 meters in the middle of the road.

Her 3-year-old girl, identified only as Charity was who with her grandmother when the accident happened, died on arrival at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

The deceased, a native of Dormaa Ahenkuro in the Bono Ahafo Region was attending a funeral at Tikrom, about three kilometers from the scene of the incident when she was crushed to death whilst crossing the road to the other side of the dual-carriage road at about 9 p.m on Friday.

Surprisingly, not even the presence of ‘dead’ speed ramp on that stretch could force the driver of the truck, with registration GS 2325-Y to slow down.

Police say Saarikibu Adamu who is currently in police custody was behind the steering wheel.

Ejisu District Commander of the Police Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), ASP George Owusu Aboagye tells Nhyira FM police have already started investigations into the accident.

According to him, although that stretch of the road has two-speed ramps at each end, drivers take advantage of a worn out portion to speed.

He is pleading with drivers to pay attention to road signs and respect other road users.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the victims have been deposited at the Juaben Government Hospital morgue pending an autopsy.