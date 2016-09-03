Respect your sacred roles, Lepowura urges chiefs

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Sept. 3, GNA - Chiefs have been called to respect their sacred institutions and desist from the current illegal and multiple sales of land, which has led to various confrontations in the society.

Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula, the Consulting Director of the Otumfuo Centre for Traditional Leadership (OCTL) at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), made the call over the weekend at the end of a five-day workshop for 60 paramount and divisional chiefs.

He said chiefs as custodians of the land must always uphold the sanctity of their office and do the right thing; adding that when chiefs do the right thing, they would be rewarded.

The course was organised by the UPSA with sponsorship of GH¢ 60,000 from the Local Government Service.

The participants were schooled in areas of Land Administration and Management, Conflict Resolution and Gender issues.

The graduating class were made up of 60 paramount and divisional chiefs and queens, of which four were awarded diplomas in Chieftaincy Affairs.

The OCTL, which is one of the four Centres of Excellence, was established by the UPSA, to spearhead the development and modernisation of the chieftaincy institution.

He said they have being empowered through the workshop deliver good governance within their jurisdictions.

He said the Alternative Dispute Resolution Law - 2010 Act 798, which provides for the settlement of disputes by arbitration and mediation, empowers chiefs to solve disputes within their traditional areas.

He attributed the peace of Ghana to the critical role of chiefs.

Lepowura Jawula also expressed unhappiness with the low level of representation of chiefs on the Council of State.

He said despite the fact that chiefs had been barred from part taking in active party politics, they should find a way of putting across their views on national issues.

He called for the establishment of an oversight commitment over lands.

Professor Abenego Okoe Feehi Amartey, the UPSA Pro-Vice Chancellor, announced that the University would soon start a postgraduate study programme in Chieftaincy Affairs.

He urged the participants to translate the knowledge they had gained during the workshop into practice for the benefit of their traditional areas.

Prof Goski Alabi, the Dean for the Centre for International Education and Collaboration, UPSA, urged chiefs to put in place a mechanism for probity and accountability, to ensure good governance in their jurisdictions.

King Odaifio Welentsi III, Nungua Mantse, advised his colleague chiefs to desist from taking tokens as gifts from politicians, who visit their palaces.

Nii Ayi Kpotia I of Ngleshie Alata, called on the National House of Chiefs to give recognition to the UPSA certificate in chieftaincy affairs.

The Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area Nana Kobina Nketsia IV, who chaired the function, commended the UPSA for instituting the programme for chiefs, which according to him would go a long way to make the chieftaincy institution more professional.

