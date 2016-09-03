Veep supports Ogua Afahye

Cape Coast (C/R), Sept. 3, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has presented assorted items to the Oguaa Traditional Council for the celebration of this year's Oguaa Fetu Afahye at Cape Coast.

The items include cartons of schnapps, Guinness beverages, and other assortment of drinks, tubers of yam, bags of rice, oil and an undisclosed amount of money.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made the donation during a stopover at Cape Coast on his way to the Western Region to launch the National Democratic Congress (NDCs) Western Regional Election Task Force 2016 at Ellembelle.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur after making the presentation said that he was at Oguaa Manhen's palace to wish the chiefs and people well in the celebration of their festival.

He said even though he had wanted to join them on Saturday for the celebrations, as an indigene of the area, due to his assignment in the Western Region he cannot be with them.

Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, Oguaa Manhen, on his part commended Vice President Amissah-Arthur for donating the items to the Oguaa Traditional Council to celebrate the Fetu Afahye.

He said Vice President Amissah-Arthur as an indigene of the area has always been available to support the chiefs and people in the area.

He said his affable nature shows his love for the people and the community, adding that the Chiefs in the area would continue to pray for him to succeed in his endeavours.

Later, Vice President Amissah-Arthur and wife, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur visited the new Kotokraba market to inspect the progress of work being done there.

GNA