Shop N Save Supermarket opens Adjiringanor Branch

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Sept. 3, GNA - Shop N Save Supermarket, one of the leading supermarket companies in Ghana, has inaugurated its newest branch at Adjiringanor in Accra.

This brings to four the number of Shop N Save Supermarket branches; with the others being sited at Apremedo in Takoradi, Adenta and along the Spintex Road towards Sakumono both in Accra.

The Adjiringanor Branch offers a very good selection of the leading brands of packaged goods, frozen goods, groceries, fruits, local grains, electrical home appliances and a very-wide range of wines.

Mr Michael Edward Chambers, the Managing Director, Shop N Save Supermarket, said they were a community based supermarket and would continue to ensure that the shops were within walking distances within communities.

He said their purpose was to bring their customers remarkable shopping experiences and in doing so, they would bring the market to the shop.

The Managing Director announced that new branches would soon be opened in Kumasi, Tamale and other cities; adding that within the next two months the Shop N Save Loyalty Card would be launched for their loyal customers and this would help them shop and save more money.

Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, the Lead Pastor of the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church, East Legon, in Accra, who was the guest speaker, said he was glad that Ghana was now opening up gradually for supermarkets.

He urged the management of Save N Shop Supermarket to maintain high standards in their service delivery to the public.

Rev Dr Wengam, who is also the Chairman of the Ghana Prisons Council, appealed to Ghanaians to eschew violence and to ensure peace before, during and after the December 7 general election.

He said the prison conditions in the country was next to hell and cautioned Ghanaians against causing any violence as this could land them in prison.

GNA