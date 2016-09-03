Campaign team for PPP inaugurated in the Upper East Region

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Bolgatanga, Sept. 3, GNA - The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has put in place a seven member campaign team for the Upper East Region to help in galvanizing votes for the party in the forthcoming polls.

Mr Nsobila Emmanuel, a banker and treasurer of the Party in the Upper East Region, was appointed as the Regional Campaign Coordinator whilst Mr Mubarak Abubakar, the Regional Youth Coordinator of the Party, is the Spokesperson for the Campaign Team.

The rest are Mr Abraham Ayagri, the Head of Operations; Ms Kaba Comfort, the Treasurer; Ms Azure Comfort, a Member; Mr Samson Laar, a Member; and Mr Raphael Kpinn, a Member.

A press release issued and signed by the Regional Spokesperson of the campaign team and copied to the GNA, said the decision was taken in consultation with the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Regional Executive Committee of the party at a meeting held on Friday, August 26, 2016.

It called on all the party supporters, volunteers and sympathizers in the region to support the team as it campaigns to win more votes for Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, to become the next President of Ghana.

