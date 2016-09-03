The rights of children needs more protection - Vanderpuy

Gomoa Akotsi (C/R) Sept 3, GNA - Mr Edward Vanderpuy, Executive Director of International Needs-Ghana a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has called on all to ensure that rights, life and interests of children are protected.

He said to achieve the objective, all stakeholders, including chiefs and political authorities are tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that appropriate programmes are initiated to enhance the proper up-bringing of children.

Mr Vanderpuy made the call at award distribution ceremony organized by the management of International Needs-Ghana a Non-Governmental Organization held at Akotsi in the Gomoa East District.

The event was part of a project dubbed 'Promoting, Enhanced, Safe, and Protective environment for child (PESPEC) and it is being funded by European Union (E.U) under a three year programme agreement between the International Needs-Ghana and E. U.

It is being implemented in 21 communities in Effutu, Gomoa West and East Districts and it is aimed at promoting a safe and environment for children.

Six out of the 21 communities who excelled in creating a safer and child friendly community for the 2016 were given special awards at the ceremony.

Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East emerged the overall most safe and child friendly community for the 2016 as per criteria and for it award, the community was given 6 volleyballs, 2 sets of volleyball jerseys, and the construction of a volleyball pitch.

Mr Vanderpuy commended the child protection committees in the various communities, which spearheaded the operations of the project during the year under review.

GNA