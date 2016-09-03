Fair to highlight role of building and construction industry underway

By Kwamina Tandoh/Caroline Pomeyie, GNA

Accra, Sept. 3, GNA - A four-day Building and Construction Fair to provide a platform for industry players in the sector to showcase their products and services and discuss pertinent issues affecting them has begun in Accra.

The maiden fair, featuring 20 industry players (exhibitors), and organised by Sefy's Choice Ghana Ltd in partnership with Broll Ghana and Achimota Mall is on the theme: 'Ghana from Hut to Skyscrapers'.

The exhibitors include construction companies, electronic companies and suppliers of roofing materials, floor tiles, furniture, interior decorators and surveyors.

Mr Victor Kwame Kafui Ativie, Events Manager of S-Prima Events of Sefy's Choice Ghana Ltd, said there is the need for the nation to intensify its focus in developing the building and construction industry as its plays a vital role in the development of infrastructure.

He said the Africa Development Bank in its Africa Infrastructure Development Index revealed that Ghana is not among the top ten most developed nations in Africa in terms of infrastructure.

Mr Ativie said it is the quest of all developing countries to achieve an improved infrastructure as they seek to attain the status of a fully developed country.

'With this being the case, it is essential for developing countries to grow their building and construction industry in order to adequately match up with international standards'', he said.

Mr Ativie said even though the nation had seen the construction of many roads and state of the art building around the country, there is still a long way to go.

Mr George Sarpong, Centre Manager of Achimota Mall, said the fair is to create a converging point for the industry players to showcase their products and discuss challenges affecting the industry.

He said the measure of a country's economic development is largely determined by its structural transformation and provision of affordable housing.

An exhibitor, Mr Baffour Yeboah, Sales Manager of Heavy Machinery Dealership, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed his concern at the high costs of doing business due to the depreciation of the Cedi and the increasing cost of labour among others.

He appealed to government to create an enabling environment for building and construction companies by reducing the burden of taxation which is gradually crippling growth in the sector.

