Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Headlines | 3 September 2016 21:06 CET

Mahama attends Fetu Afahye in Cape Coast [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday joined the chiefs and people of Oguaa to celebrate this year's Oguaa Fetu Afahye at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

He was accompanied by the Central Regional Minister, Kwaku Rickett Hagan, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ebo Barton Odro, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress in the region, Allotey Jacobs and other government officials.

The paramount chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, bemoaned the falling standards of education in the country which he said reflected in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

But the President rejected the claims saying this year's WASSCE results have been one of the best in the last decade.

He however advised parents to prioritize the education of their wards urging them to treat it “as a key venture.”

“We must take interest in the education of our children…encourage them to do their homework and not to watch TV all day. I am convinced that with the support of teachers, parents, traditional leaders….such trend can be reversed,” the President added.


By: Akwasi Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Headlines

The fact that I am very friendly does not mean I just make friends like that.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img