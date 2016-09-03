Black Stars held to 1-1 draw by Rwanda in Accra [Photos]

Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars have rounded off qualifying the for the 2017 African Cup of Nations with a 1-1 draw at home with Rwanda.

With qualification already secured, the Black Stars left a few of the big names like Jordan Ayew on the bench; Samuel Tetteh and David Accam led the line while Emmanuel Gyemang Badu captained the team.

The Stars largely dominated the game in front of a largely empty Accra Sports Stadium and had two early chances to take the lead in the first half.

David Accam beat a defender with a lovely piece of skill but his shot was charged down by the Rwandan goalkeeper.

Frank Acheampong then blazed over with a half-volley from inside the box a few moments later.

Agyemang Badu also tested the goalkeeper from a free-kick 25 yards from goal.

The pressure finally paid off as FC Liefering’s Samuel Tetteh, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, controlled a pass in the box and found the corner of the net with a neatly struck shot.

Rwanda hadn’t shown much attacking threat up until that point but almost equalised with their first effort on goal but the striker fired over the bar as the Stars headed into the break with the one-goal lead.

The second half started slowly but the Black Stars almost found a second as David Accam run onto Samuel Tetteh’ inch-perfect pass.

However, the striker was denied for the second time by the Rwandan goalkeeper.

Ndayishimiye was in fine form for the away side as he palmed an Alfred Duncan free-kick over the bar and then again from Samuel Tetteh’s effort.

The Rwandans grew into the game and found an equaliser as Muhadjiri Hakizimana bent in a free-kick past Ghana keeper Razak Brimah.

Jordan Ayew came on for the Black Stars as they looked to regain their lead but Rwanda held on for the point.

By Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana