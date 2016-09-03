Beneficiaries of YEA assured of regular inflow of allowances

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Bolgatanga, Sept 3, GNA - Beneficiaries of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), have been assured of regular inflow of allowances to enable them discharge their duties efficiently.

Mr Roger Abolinbisa Akantagriwen, the Upper East Regional Coordinator of YEA, said this when the Agency distributed 313 bicycles to 313 Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) in the Region.

He said the previous delay was because the bill on the Youth Employment had not been passed but with its passage, it has been given a legal backing to address the financial challenges and urged the beneficiaries to work hard.

Mr Akantagriwen said the Agency which is mandated to oversee the development, coordination, supervision and facilitation of employment for the youth in the country, realized that one of the major challenges confronting the youth in CPA module was transportation hence the presentation of the bicycles.

He said as part of the Agency's mandate, it has recruited and deployed 1,349 Community Health Workers , 121 Prison Assistants ,122 Fire Protection Assistants , 60 E-Health Technicians and 409 CPAs to various communities to work.

Mr Akantagriwen urged the beneficiaries to abide by the ethics of their professions and terms and conditions of their engagement.

DCOP Simon Yao Afeku, the Upper East Regional Police Commander, said the recruitment of the CPAs, had contributed effectively to complementing the work of the police in region.

He told the CPAs that the police administration had put in place monitoring mechanisms to monitor their conduct saying the possibility of them getting a permanent and good job in future would depend on their good conduct.

The Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, Dr Robert Kugnab -Lam, asked the beneficiaries to use the laid down internal structures to address their grievances.

