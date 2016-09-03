Discuss development concerns, politicians urged

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Funsi (U/W), Sept. 3, GNA - Mr Abdul-Karim Abudu, Wa East District Chief Executive, has appealed to political parties to mount their campaigns with development discussions and avoid the use of abusive language.

'Let us ensure that campaigns messages dwell on development issues devoid of insults and personality attacks'. Let us join forces together to ensure a holistic development of the nation', he said.

Mr Abudu made the appeal at the second session meeting of the Wa East District Assembly at Funsi on Wednesday.

He said a peaceful atmosphere is a prerequisite for the development of Ghana and all must ensure that this peace is protected to enhance national development.

Mr Abudu called on the public to report all persons with suspicious characters to the security agencies, and urged state institutions such as the National Commission for Civic Education to continue educating the public on all relevant issues.

He said the district assembly has provided a police post and a mini barracks at Funsi and Kundungu to help maintain law and order.

Mr Abudu said the Funsi Senior High School, under the Senior High School Improvement Programme, has also received some infrastructural assistance and these include the construction of a girls' dormitory, head master's bungalow, dining hall and kitchen as well as a classroom block.

The District Chief Executive said 21 Community Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds had been constructed in the District with two quarters at Funsi being renovated to accommodate health personnel in the area.

Mr Aaron Asante-Addai, an Environmental and Social Safeguards Consultant at the World Bank and Ministry of Education, appealed to the assembly to provide roads and sanitation facilities at the Loggu Day Senior High School.

