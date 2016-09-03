NDC targets more votes in Ellembelle

Nkroful (W/R), Sept. 3, GNA - Mr Kofi Anaman, the NDC Campaign Coordinator for the 2012 elections in the Ellembelle Constituency, has said the party has targeted 80 per cent of votes in the area in the December polls.

He said initiatives of Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), in the area, would lead to the expected landslide victory.

Mr Anaman was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the party launched its campaign at Awiebo.

He said that the Ellembelle Constituency has witnessed various development schemes since the MP took the seat in 2009.

Mr Anaman said the operation of a mobile clinic project and an elder care center are some of the major social interventions introduced by the MP.

He said another key project on the drawing board of the MP after the 2016 elections, is the establishment of a food bank to assist the vulnerable in the society.

Mr Anaman said the election is all about the presentation of ideas which would lead to development and asked the electorate not to be deceived by other politicians peddling falsehood.

GNA