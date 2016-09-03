NCCE to engage youth activists at flashpoint in UE

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Bolgatanga, Sept. 3, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), is to engage some youth activists at flashpoint constituencies in Upper East Region during the December polls.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga after meeting the District Directors of NCCE, Mr Pontius Pilate Apaaby Baba, the Upper East Regional Director of the NCCE, said the exercise which is a nationwide programme, would target emerging or potential trouble spots.

'These participants will be drawn from the youth wings of all the registered political parties present in the flash point constituencies and influential youth leaders in the various communities may also be included', he said.

He said the programme would begin this week in the region, with the screening of films or documentary depicting the consequences of electoral violence followed by an interaction with the public on the need for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The Regional Director said officials from the Electoral Commission would also be invited to discuss electoral offences and sanctions and issues relating to the Biometric Voting System.

Mr Apaaby Baba said the participants would also be made to identify local political threats to the 2016 elections and make recommendations for overcoming the threats.

