Agricultural Advisory Services Network launched

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Sept. 3, GNA - Agricultural Advisory Services Network of Ghana (AASN-Ghana) has been launched to provide accurate, timely and reliable information along the agricultural value chain to stakeholders in the country.

The AASN-Ghana, which is a network of experts and stakeholders in the agricultural value chain, will work to bring together actors in the agricultural sector to share data and best practices as well as strategize on ways to reach farmers for better results.

Chief Issahaku Yabyure Jesiwuni, Coordinator of AASN-Ghana, who spoke during the launch in Tamale, said AASN-Ghana became necessary to streamline the provision of agricultural services including extension to smallholder farmers to improve production.

Chief Jesiwuni said AASN-Ghana would work to promote and facilitate access of members to innovative technologies and improved advisory service provision to agricultural producers, processors, marketers and other value chain actors spread across the country.

He said AASN-Ghana would champion the cause of smallholder farmers adding it was currently conducting a research on the impact of agricultural extension services delivery in the country.

Mrs Cecilia Addae, a representative of Africa Lead, urged AASN-Ghana to work closely with the youth and women groups to promote agricultural production.

AASN-Ghana is hosted by the Business and Development Consultancy Centre (BADECC), a Tamale-based organization, and supported by Africa Lead.

GNA